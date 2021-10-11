CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mike Zimmer Addresses Postgame Celebration With Kirk Cousins: 'He's Showing Emotion'

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago

Moments after Greg Joseph's 54-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to give the Vikings a desperately-needed 19-17 win over the Lions on Sunday, Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins engaged in a physical, somewhat awkward-looking celebration.

There was no reason for them to be upset at each other after a win, of course. But something just looked a little bit off about the interaction, with the two men shoving each other, Zimmer not exactly smiling, and a confused-looking staffer holding the head coach back.

The clip was posted to Twitter and blew up, garnering over a million views in 24 hours.

There's some context needed to help explain why that six-second video became such a hot topic of conversation. Zimmer and Cousins have an interesting history within the already unique dynamic of a head coach-quarterback relationship. At the 2018 combine, just a couple weeks before the Vikings signed Cousins, Zimmer laid out his worries about spending top dollar on a QB and how that could affect the team's ability to maintain a strong roster across the board. Those fears have turned out to be completely justified, considering the team's record in the past three-plus seasons.

Zimmer and Cousins also have very different stances on the COVID-19 vaccine, which was a big story a couple months ago. Throw in the fact that both men are polarizing figures within the Vikings fanbase who aren't guaranteed to be part of the team's long-term plans, and of course a clip like that went viral.

As it turns out, there was nothing to it. It was just a raw, emotional reaction to a big moment in a must-win game that was a lot more stressful than it needed to be.

"Oh, I was just celebrating with him," a smiling Cousins said after the win. "I was just fired up."

Asked about it on Monday, Zimmer said he likes seeing Cousins show emotion like that. He's talked plenty this year about how Cousins is becoming more of a vocal leader in his fourth season in Minnesota.

“Honestly, he’s doing exactly what I want him to do," Zimmer said. "He’s being a leader, he’s being vocal, he’s showing emotion. I’ve been talking to him about it all year. It’s no different than when [former Vikings QB Sam] Bradford tackled me in practice, because I was trying to get him to be the same thing. So you know, he came over and said, ‘You like that?’ And kind of gave me a shove, and I shoved him back, and it was all good."

The celebration may have looked odd, but don't read too much into it. This was just a head coach and a quarterback who were awfully fired up that their team avoided a catastrophic loss.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Mike Zimmer Remains Adamant that the 2021 Vikings Are a Good Football Team

Mike Zimmer hasn't changed his tone all year. Prior to the season, after an 0-2 start, after a big win over the Seahawks last week, and again following an ugly loss to the Browns on Sunday, the message has been the same: Zimmer believes the Vikings are a good football team with a chance to do big things this year. This is a guy who is known for telling it like he sees it when speaking to the media, a coach who last year called his defense "the worst one I've ever had."
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Warming up to the Vikings' Mike Zimmer, a rare model of coaching candor

This is the Vikings' 61st season and they have had nine head coaches. That's not a huge number, considering the Gophers have employed 11 head coaches over the same period, and that excludes interim Jeff Horton's five games in 2010. Mike Zimmer is three games into his eighth season as...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Dickinson Press

Vikings’ Mike Zimmer expects Anthony Barr to finally play on Sunday

After missing 18 straight games, Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr looks ready to return. Barr has sat out the first four games this season due to a knee injury. That follows having missed the final 14 last year following shoulder surgery. “I think he’ll play this week,’’ Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer...
NFL
FanSided

Mike Zimmer reveals why he and Kirk Cousins got in a sideline shoving match

The Minnesota Vikings had a brief shoving match that featured their head coach, Mike Zimmer, and starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, during their win Sunday. As the Minnesota Vikings were securing a 19-17 win against the Detroit Lions, Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins initiated a confusing and bizarre shoving match with Mike Zimmer. The two ended up shoving each other for a few seconds and then were separated.
NFL
FanSided

4 takeaways from the play of Kirk Cousins vs. the Lions in Week 5

What were some big takeaways from the performance of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins against the Detroit Lions?. It wasn’t pretty. But the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins saved their season with a last-gasp win over the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. The result was more important than...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
FanSided

Mike Zimmer expects top Vikings defender to return to field in Week 5

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday that he thinks linebacker Anthony Barr will make his 2021 regular-season debut in Week 5. After missing the entire 2020 season due to injury, the Minnesota Vikings were excited to have linebacker Anthony Barr back on the field for the current 2021 campaign. However, a knee injury has kept Barr out of the Vikings’ first four games this year, and the defense has struggled in his absence.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sheds light on an odd exchange between him and Mike Zimmer

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 54-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday, and after the kick went through the uprights, emotions ran high. Just ask Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins. Cousins went up to Zimmer and the two shared a passionate exchange in the aftermath of the win. Some thought it was an argument, some that it was a loving embrace. Cousins cleared things up after the game:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#American Football#Lions
FanSided

It might be time for the Vikings to fire Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings may have come out with a last-second win on Sunday, but concerns over head coach Mike Zimmer spell out trouble for the franchise. A last-minute field goal didn’t just save the Vikings in Week 5 — it may have also saved the career of head coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Film Breakdown: Zimmer and Cousins' Postgame Exchange

“Art is in the eye of the beholder, and everyone will have their own interpretation.” – E.A. Bucchianeri. The football world has been plenty busy determining their interpretations of the latest exchange between Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer. Cousins and Zimmer painted their masterpiece immediately following Greg Joseph’s game-winning 54-yard field goal, saving the Minnesota Vikings from a catastrophic collapse against the winless Detroit Lions.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Mike Zimmer Needs To Finish Off Teams Late In Games

For the first time in nearly two years, fans attended a regular season game at US Bank Stadium last Sunday. The home crowd was loud and enthusiastic, powering the Minnesota Vikings to their first win of the season. The noise was in support of the Vikings for nearly the entire...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Browns beat the Vikings with a game plan Mike Zimmer would love

You'll pay top price to see the sweat drip and the bodies fly?. Mike Zimmer might disagree. Sunday, he would have loved watching the game played at U.S. Bank Stadium, if only he had been in the stands, as a neutral observer. This was his kind of football. Being on...
NFL
vikings.com

Kirk Cousins Finding His Fit

EAGAN, Minn. — A few days before the start of his fourth season in Purple, Kirk Cousins was named a season-long captain for the fourth straight year. The Vikings starting quarterback earned that distinction right away when he arrived in 2018 and subsequently held that title in the two seasons that followed.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
74
Followers
353
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy