Justin Herbert is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks to play in the NFL over the past few decades, and his All-22 film review showed that — and more. However, physical gifts can only take a QB so far, as early-career Josh Allen and three of the five rookie quarterbacks can attest to. Herbert put it all together immediately, forcing draft analysts everywhere to re-evaluate how they do things. But the Los Angeles Chargers‘ game against the Cowboys was proof he’s young and can still improve.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO