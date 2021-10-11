CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Justin Houston wants Carson Wentz's jersey if he reaches sack milestone

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DH9tC_0cO6tRLu00

Former Indianapolis Colts and current Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Justin Houston is approaching a major milestone of 100 career sacks and if he happens to reach it Monday night, he knows what he wants as a commemorative object.

Currently sitting at 98.5 career sacks, there is a chance that Houston can achieve the milestone in prime-time on Monday night. He only has 1.0 sack on the season but if he does happen to reach triple digits, he wants Carson Wentz’s jersey.

“They can have the ball,” Houston said earlier this week via The Baltimore Sun. “I want the jersey.”

The veteran Houston has been used in the rotation among edge rushers in the Ravens’ defensive front. He’s played just under 46% of the defensive snaps while recording three quarterback hits and 1.0 sack.

The Colts offensive line has been struggling on the edge for the majority of the season. Regardless of whether Houston lines up across from left tackle Eric Fisher or right tackle Julién Davenport, he will have a solid matchup on Monday night.

The Colts opted to let Houston walk in free agency this offseason and wound up drafting Kwity Paye in the first round. The rookie will be inactive due to a hamstring injury, which has forced him to miss his second consecutive game.

It will be interesting to see how much of Houston the Colts see on Monday night, but the veteran will certainly be going for that milestone—and Wentz’s jersey—before the night is through.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Carson Wentz reacts to shocking loss in career game vs. Ravens

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz just had the most prolific passing game of his NFL career. Too bad it came in a Colts loss. Wentz set career-high marks in passing yards (402), quarterback rating (128.5) and yards per attempt (11.5) against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, but he was outdueled by a historic Lamar Jackson in a 31-25 overtime loss.
NFL
ESPN

How Colts quarterback Carson Wentz took a step in right direction

INDIANAPOLIS – It couldn’t have been scripted any better for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. “When will he stop trying to play Superman and realize it is okay to make the simple throw?”. “Why does Wentz hold on to the ball so long?”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
FOX59

Colts rule out four, including three starters, for Ravens game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be short-handed – again – Monday when they share the primetime stage with the Baltimore Ravens. Coach Frank Reich ruled out right tackle Braden Smith (foot), rookie defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and running back Jordan Wilkins (illness, not COVID-19-related). Defensive end Kemoko Turay was […]
NFL
UPI News

Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor lead Colts over Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor ran for 103 yards to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. "It feels great," Wentz told reporters after...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#American Football#The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: As long as Ravens have QB Lamar Jackson, they’ll always have a chance to win | COMMENTARY

After five games, it’s hard to tell how good the Ravens might be. Their defense is a mess largely because of poor tackling. It’s hit or miss with the offense, especially up front, because they have struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. But here is the one constant about the 2021 Ravens: As long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the field, they have a chance to win. Regardless of ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Carson Wentz No Longer Main Problem For The Colts

The Indianapolis Colts did not give up on quarterback Carson Wentz even if he did not look good during his final year with Philadelphia. They thought that he could fill the void that the retired Philip Rivers left. It looks like the reunion with coach Frank Reich is going well...
NFL
1075thefan.com

Can Carson Wentz Be Blamed For Some Of The Pressure?

The Indianapolis Colts are on the brink of starting the season 0-4 with a date against former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has had a sluggish start to the season and the numbers reflect it. The North Dakota State product has only thrown for 692 yards, 3 touchdowns, and has a 60.4% completion rate. NFL Analyst Greg Cosell and senior producer at NFL Films stopped by the Dan Dakich Show on Thursday to break down what he has seen from the new Colts quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Carson Wentz: I think leadership has to rise up and guys will follow

The Colts have looked decent in spurts throughout the early portion of the 2021 season. But entering Week Six, their record stands at 1-4 and they face an uphill climb to get themselves into playoff contention. Despite losing Monday’s game to the Ravens in overtime, quarterback Carson Wentz played his...
NFL
Audacy

Rodney Harrison: 'Carson Wentz is terrible right now'

Carson Wentz's first three starts with the Indianapolis Colts haven't felt a whole lot different than his final 12 with the Philadelphia Eagles did. The Colts, a playoff team a year ago, are off to an 0-3 start in 2021. And while former All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison doesn't believe Frank Reich has put the team in a position to have success, the current NBC analyst continues to be underwhelmed by Wentz's performance.
NFL
WIBC.com

Healthier Carson Wentz Shows Some Intrigue

INDIANAPOLIS – What a difference a week makes. One week after a clearly hobbled and limited Carson Wentz struggled to do anything of substance when throwing the football, the quarterback play the Colts got on Sunday was something that should have fans intrigued. By no means was Wentz’s performance in...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Carson Wentz Snap Tracker- Week 4

Carson Wentz once again played every snap for the Colts. Also important, the Colts finally won a game, meaning they at least somewhat stay in contention, making it less likely Wentz ever gets benched. Here is the week 4 snap numbers for Wentz. Week 4 Snap Count. Wentz Snaps- 72.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy