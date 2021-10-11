CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I wanted to take a moment and thank you for talking me off the ledge after the Raiders loss. I always appreciate your honest analysis and straightforward style. --Karen S.

Thank you, Karen. I am not a cheerleader or critic; I am a truth teller, trying to give the facts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pxb5K_0cO6tAan00

Hondo, do you believe that Jon Gruden lost the locker room for his email 10 years ago? I hear so many rumors; I trust you. --Dan Diaz

Thank you for that trust, Dan. Let me say that in talking to players on and off the record, I do not. They publicly have supported him and privately made it clear that they haven't seen any racist behavior by him. That is all I can go on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ufV8_0cO6tAan00

Hondo, any idea how the defense graded out after the game? --Steve L.

I thought they played pretty well. Not perfect, but no one is perfect in the National Football League. Liz M.

I asked Gruden about them, and he said, "I think the defense played hard. They did some really good things. We struggled in the first half. We couldn't get the ball. I think we only had 25 snaps in the first half. We played better in the second half. We made some mistakes early in the football game defensively, but we are still looking for a turnover. We have got to get some field position established. We are playing hard, doing some good things and there are some individual efforts that are just outstanding, but it wasn't enough today. You have to win all three phases, and we didn't do that today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjVpf_0cO6tAan00

Hondo, could you please ask Derek what he thought was the reason for a bad start again this week? I know you asked him after the loss to the Chargers; I would like to hear what he says now. Thank you for all you do. --Richard G.

I asked, and here is what he said, "Honestly, we didn't have a bad week. Practice was good, probably not perfect. But that happens, I mean, I've had practice situations where I've said 'Gosh dang I wish I hit that pass or that pass.' And you go on and throw for 400. I'm like, 'OK, I'm glad that it worked out, right.' I don't think that practice was off. I don't think anyone's mindset was off. Honestly, as a team our focus inside the building was …we just had a heartbreak on Monday night. We had a short week, we have to get ready to play, and so our mindset going into it, we weren't thinking about anything else or anything like that. We didn't play good enough. That out there, that isn't going to cut it. What we put out there today in the last however many days, that isn't going to cut it and that's not going to win any football games. So we have to get back to work, and we got to get ready to go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qhwQ_0cO6tAan00

Hondo, as a Raider fan, I was embarrassed by our loss to the Chicago Bears. They came into our house, had no respect for us, and treated us like wimps. Pathetic. --F.R.

Not sure where your information came from, but the Bears Matt Nagy said after the game, "A lot of credit to [Las Vegas] I think what kind of football team they are. And its just one of those black and blue games."

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter,

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#The Raider Nation#Silver And Black#The Las Vegas Raiders#Chargers
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Hall of Famer Tim Brown defends Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden says he did not intend to be racist when he insulted DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown believes his former coach. Brown, who played for Gruden with the Raiders from 1998-2001, defended his longtime friend in a recent interview with SiriusXM Radio. Gruden has said he wrote in the 2011 email that Smith “has lips the size of michellin tires” as a way of calling the NFLPA executive director a liar. Brown said he has heard Gruden use the phrase “rubber lips” to describe people he believes are being untruthful.
NFL
USA TODAY

Tearful Randy Moss responds to Jon Gruden email: 'National Football League, this hurts me'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss got emotional on ESPN's "NFL Countdown" on Sunday morning during a panel discussion about race in the NFL. Moss was asked by host Sam Ponder how he might respond to a head coach who used racially tinged language like Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden did in an email a decade ago when referring to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
theundefeated.com

Gruden is gone, now the NFL should get rid of those who enabled him

In a stunning turn of events that unfolded on Monday, Gruden was forced to resign as Las Vegas Raiders coach in the face of an avalanche of racist, anti-gay and misogynist emails first disclosed by The New York Times. So, Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a $100...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

Michael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday. Then on Monday, more emails leaked that led Gruden to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
NESN

Ex-Patriots Stars Tear Into Jon Gruden For ‘Racist’ Comments In Leaked Emails

Jon Gruden is deservedly drawing the ire of many far and wide for comments in emails that have since been leaked. A series of emails from Gruden in 2011 were revealed this past week, among them one that had the now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach taking aim at the Players’ Association head DeMaurice Smith. In comments that in any context are racist, Gruden wrote that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires (sic).”
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
585
Followers
739
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy