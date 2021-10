LSU center Liam Shanahan spoke with the media on Tuesday to break down some of the new run schemes, Ed Orgeron's job status impacting the team and more. On the new run game schemes: "Really, they're some of our Day 1, 2, 3 plays. We've had those plays in since camp and we felt that's one of our stronger plays come from an offensive line standpoint so we kind of committed to those plays over the weekend and we had a little success with it so hopefully, that's something we can continue to build on going forward."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO