The Hyperextended Knee That Kept Justin Fields Out for Two Plays is Reportedly “Good to Go”

I spent a chunk of Sunday’s Bears game with my heart in my throat, when Justin Fields limped off the field in the second quarter after a nasty looking knee injury and got checked out by Chicago’s medical team. I imagine I wasn’t alone in that. Heck, I was worried even after watching Fields jog lightly on the sideline, testing his knee out successfully. And I still couldn’t help but wonder if he was in good shape even AFTER the game.