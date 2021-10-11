CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse County, MN

Traverse County Broadband Profile 2021: Red rating: Ranking out 78 of 87

By Ann Treacy
(See Blandin Foundation interactive map) With a population density of 2.6, Traverse is unlikely to get better service without community engagement. In 2018, they made a deal with a wireless provider; the county helped them to get started and set up. The provider has been successful but the connections available do not meet the 100/20 Mbps or 25/3 Mbps speed goals. But as someone from the county pointed out at the time, it was better than what they had.

