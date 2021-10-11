CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Industry Moves: Bread Charity Opens Studio for Underprivileged Kids in Nipsey Hussle's Middle School; Bing Crosby Estate Partners With Primary Wave

By Jem Aswad
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBread Charity, a non-profit founded by Mustafa Sheikh (a.k.a. rapper Lil Mussie) with a mission to aid children living in poverty, has launched Bread Studios in Nipsey Hussle’s former middle school, Edwin Markham Middle School, in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The 1,000-foot studio features five free musical recording facilities aimed at assisting kids from low socio-economic areas, with musical instruments, vocal recording and production equipment for young people to use free of charge. Visit here to see photos of the studio and learn more about the program.

