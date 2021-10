Courtney Barnett has shared an “interactive stem mixer” on her website that allows users to “listen & play around” with tracks from her forthcoming LP Things Take Time, Take Time. The player, built and designed by Raphael Ong & Sean Lim, uses sliders to allow users to adjust the volume of the various percussion, guitars, and vocals in the mix of “Rae Street,” “Before You Gotta Go,” and “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To.” The site performs many of the same functions as the Donda Stem Player Kanye West announced—but has yet to ship—this year. Barnett says more songs will be added later. You can try it out now on Barnett’s website.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO