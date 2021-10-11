Southern Nevada Health District Again Stops Releasing Vaccinated Death Count!

Yet again, the Southern Nevada Health District has stopped releasing it’s weekly report that lists the number of so-called “fully vaccinated” Nevadans who died of COVID. Back in September, the SNHD blamed “technical difficulties“, this time they are saying the report could not be released because of “revisions in the methodology.” Oddly, the technical difficulties and revisions in methodology only seem to affect their ability to report on vaccinated deaths, as they are still pushing out daily propaganda on so-called unvaccinated deaths.