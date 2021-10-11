CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Southern Nevada Health District Again Stops Releasing Vaccinated Death Count!

By Vegas News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet again, the Southern Nevada Health District has stopped releasing it’s weekly report that lists the number of so-called “fully vaccinated” Nevadans who died of COVID. Back in September, the SNHD blamed “technical difficulties“, this time they are saying the report could not be released because of “revisions in the methodology.” Oddly, the technical difficulties and revisions in methodology only seem to affect their ability to report on vaccinated deaths, as they are still pushing out daily propaganda on so-called unvaccinated deaths.

Comments / 50

Joriene Booth
3d ago

that's just lovely. I got vaccinated and my 2nd shot caused me to loose my smell for 6 weeks, then I slowly got it back. and as for any type of booster shot......I am not going to get it. the only reason why I got this vaccine is because my husband and I care for his mother who is 84 years old, and I do all the grocery shopping and take her to her appointments. and that is the only reason.other wise I wouldn't have gotten it. it's all made of man made chemicals in Petrie dishes and tube spinners and shakers. who knows what the side effects are, we are their guinea pigs.

William G Lowery Jr.
3d ago

Sure does sounds fishy. I am fully vaccinated due to an elderly mom. Still totally beloved in personal choice. Hiding numbers only enhances the disbelief of most people.

Not True
2d ago

The discrepancy between % of cases and vaccine effectiveness In Israel, 59% of patients hospitalized for severe or critical Covid-19 were fully vaccinated with Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine as of 15 August 2021.In Ireland, 54% of hospitalized Covid-19 patients were fully vaccinated by the end of August 2021 (vaccine type unspecified).In the U.K. Public Health England (PHE) Technical Briefing 22 report, 50.3%, 47%, and 70% of Delta variant infections, hospitalizations, and deaths occurred in the vaccinated group as of 20 August 2021. In the Technical Briefing 23 report, such percentages were 52%, 50%, and 71%, respectively, as of 12 September 2021. Vaccines used were Pfizer’s mRNA, Moderna’s mRNA, and AstraZeneca’s DNA vaccines. In the U.S. Department of Defence Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) report (slide 15), 71% of Covid-19 cases and 61% of hospitalizations are from vaccinated individuals with either Pfizer’s or Moderna’s mRNA vaccine as of 14 August 2021.

