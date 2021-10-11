CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Metro by T-Mobile employee arrested after shooting boss

By Shirenna
850wftl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Metro by T-Mobile employee has been arrested after she reportedly shot her former boss. The incident occurred at the store on 5526 W. Oakland Park Blvd., around 6 p.m. Friday. According to the report, 27-year-old Rachel Boisette showed up at the store several times throughout the day to...

www.850wftl.com

