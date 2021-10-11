Former Metro by T-Mobile employee arrested after shooting boss

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a woman stabbed a man Monday afternoon and spit at officers during her arrest. Officers responded to a disturbance on the 7300 block of Regent Avenue, finding a man who had been stabbed “by a person known to him.” He is expected to fully recover. The victim and witnesses gave police a description of the suspect, and she was pulled over while driving a short time later. “During the arrest, the suspect was uncooperative and spit in the faces of multiple officers, potentially exposing them to infectious pathogens,” a release from the police department said. The woman is in jail and the stabbing is under investigation. Police did not identify the victim or the woman arrested. More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Ellen Follestad, Driver Who Crashed Into Hutchinson High School Bus, Dies Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO