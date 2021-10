It was another volatile week in futures and commodities with rising inflation and slowing growth fueled by a weaker September nonfarm payroll number. The leaders this week in the commodity complex were Lumber (+14%), Palladium (+8%), Oats (+7%), Cotton (+6%), and Platinum (+5%). Crude Oil is the commodity all the talking heads are chattering about, with prices reaching the highest level since November 2019. If you have never traded futures or commodities, I just completed a new educational guide that answers all your questions on how to transfer your current investing skills into trading "real assets," such as the 10 oz Gold futures contract. You can request yours here: Trade Metals, Transition your Experience Book.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO