Pratt, KS

Pratt City Commission: Short meeting held by zoom because of two absent commission members

Pratt Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pratt City commission meeting was record setting short on October 4, 2021. The meeting was called into session, a motion to table all agenda items until next meeting was proposed, seconded and passed. And then a motion to adjourn until the October 18 meeting was put forth, seconded and passed. The reason given for the meeting postponement was because Mayor Gary Schmidt and Commissioner Zach Deeds were both unable to attend in person. They were present on zoom and voted on these two items. City Clerk Luann Kramer said she did not know why the two commission members were unable to attend the meeting in person.

www.pratttribune.com

