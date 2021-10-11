Staying healthy starts with preventative care and vaccines
Last year, missing doctor’s visits due to fear of catching COVID-19 led to late diagnoses for many. “Problems are more advanced when you wait until the last moment or go to the emergency room for their care,” says Dr. Lakshmi Deepa Yerram, chief medical officer with International Community Health Services (ICHS). The Seattle-based federally qualified health center welcomes all in need of care regardless of health, immigration status, or ability to pay and serves nearly 28,000 patients in 70 languages.www.seattletimes.com
