Let's Look Back On Izzie And Karev’s Grey's Anatomy Relationship

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Grey's Anatomy’s shocking March 5, 2019, episode, fans learned that Dr. Alex Karev left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to reunite with his ex, Dr. Izzie Stevens, and everyone basically lost it. Even years later, the show of Karev leaving is still felt among the fandom, especially since Izzie was written off the show back in 2010, so it felt kind of out of left field. To help you recall all that went down between them 10 years ago to lead to this plot twist, here's a timeline of Izzie and Karev's relationship on Grey's Anatomy.

www.elitedaily.com

