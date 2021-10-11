CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephan Bodzin Releases New Studio Album ‘Boavista’

By Grant Gilmore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned artist Stephan Bodzin delivers Boavista, his first studio album since 2015, on his own imprint Herzblut Recordings. Stephan Bodzin is a name that needs no introduction for those who have been on the hunt for some of the most innovative sounds in the techno scene. The German producer has crafted up some stunning releases like Powers of Ten and played memorable sets at some of the world’s most renowned festivals like Tomorrowland and Coachella over the years. The onset of the pandemic gave Stephan Bodzin time to take a breather from persistent live performances as shows were put on pause, and instead of sitting idle, he looked to put the finishing touches on some of his recorded music that didn’t make the cut.

