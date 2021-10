Almost before the farmworker voting rights march set out for Sacramento last week, their 217-mile pilgrimage was cut short by the governor’s veto of the bill they supported. The march sought to press Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that would have brought farmworker union elections into line with the voting process used in California general elections. Instead, the governor refused to allow changes in a 50-year-old election process that workers say favors growers — changes that he has advocated for in general elections, like the recall vote he just overcame.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO