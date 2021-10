ANN ARBOR, MI - The COVID-19 surge of 2020 at the University of Michigan has not carried over to 2021. The first week of classes last year resulted in 63 positive cases, according to the UM database. The next week jumped to 124, while that number more than doubled to 289 cases a week later. The virus topped out at 410 cases the week of Oct. 11, 2020, and that’s still the record at UM since the onset of the pandemic.

