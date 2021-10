The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the verge of letting Morgan Rielly start the season on a lame-duck contract. The reasons for keeping Rielly on the team need little explaining, but for the uninitiated here are just a handful:First and foremost, he is the Toronto Maple Leafs best overall defenseman. Just last season he had 35 points in 55 games which was eight more than the next closest defenseman with 27. Those 35 points had him 5th in the team behind the ‘Core Four’.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO