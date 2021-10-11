CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEEKLY UPDATE: GS’s COVID-19 Numbers

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Southern University (GSU) released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Mon., Oct. 11. The university has seen a slight decrease in cases from the previous week, between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10. The total number of cases decreased to 16 cases compared to 17 cases the previous week. The university...

thegeorgeanne.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

Georgia Southern University (GSU) released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Mon., Oct. 4. The university has again seen a decrease in cases from the previous week, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3. The university confirmed one case, which was the same as last week’s number. The self-reported cases dropped from...
COLLEGES
