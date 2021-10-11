Carlton P. Clark

Carlton Philip Clark, age 68, of Dover, passed away on October 7, 2021, at TriStar Skyline Hospital in Nashville, TN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 13th at Anglin Funeral Home from 9:30am to 2:00pm. The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday at Anglin Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Moore of Ft. Donelson Pentecostal Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Hart Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Matthew Ulickey, Rick Revel, Mackie Nolen, Eric Page, Gary Page, Drew Shepard, and Paul Hester.