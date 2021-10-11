Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson Passes Away at 111
We have some sad news to report this afternoon. Disney legend Ruthie Tompson has passed away at the remarkable age of 111. Tompson worked at The Walt Disney Company for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1975 after completing work on The Rescuers (1977). Among her many accomplishments, she became one of the first three women invited to join the International Photographers Union, Local 659 of the IATSE, in 1952. The employee with the longest history with Walt and Roy O. Disney, Tompson was named a Disney Legend—the prestigious honor bestowed upon individuals in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to The Walt Disney Company—in 2000.www.themainstreetmouse.com
