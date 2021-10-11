CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson Passes Away at 111

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have some sad news to report this afternoon. Disney legend Ruthie Tompson has passed away at the remarkable age of 111. Tompson worked at The Walt Disney Company for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1975 after completing work on The Rescuers (1977). Among her many accomplishments, she became one of the first three women invited to join the International Photographers Union, Local 659 of the IATSE, in 1952. The employee with the longest history with Walt and Roy O. Disney, Tompson was named a Disney Legend—the prestigious honor bestowed upon individuals in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to The Walt Disney Company—in 2000.

“Ruthie was a legend among animators, and her creative contributions to Disney — from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Rescuers —- remain beloved classics to this day,” said Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Bob Iger in a statement today. “While we will miss her smile and wonderful sense of humor, her exceptional work and pioneering spirit will forever be an inspiration to us all.”
Ruthie Tompson liked to tell people that she and Mickey Mouse "grew up together." And that wasn't an exaggeration: The legendary animator spent nearly 40 years with the Walt Disney Company, working on virtually every film from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Rescuers until her retirement in 1975. She even earned the title "Disney Legend" at the turn of the millennium, as the employee with the longest history with Walt and Roy O. Disney.
The animation world has lost a legend, with pioneer Ruthie Thompson passing away at 111 years of age. Thompson, who started her career at Disney as an ink and paint artist on Disney's first animated feature, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, passed peacefully at her home at the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Woodland Hills, California on Sunday (via Variety).
