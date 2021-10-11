Is Now the Time to Take Advantage of the FuelCell Stock Price?
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw its shares close at a high of $27.96 in early February. Since then, the story has been much less impressive, with the stock in a long slide. At this point, FCEL stock is trading for $6.71, down 76% from its February high. Shares are also down 40% for the year. So, not quite what investors envisioned when they bought into this fuel cell power plant company. However, over the past few weeks there have been some positive signs, including a big pop on September 14 based on an encouraging earnings report.investorplace.com
Comments / 0