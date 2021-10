You may a peephole or cameras to check and see who's at your front door, but even having those advantages might not save you from a door-to-door scammer. From home-repair scammers that show up after storms come through to phony driveway seal-coaters to fake utility workers who arrive at your front door to "help you" avoid a power outage, to fake City of Rockford Water Division employees, you never know who'll be on the other side of your front door.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO