James Blake and Slowthai Contemplate Mortality in 'Funeral' Video

By Larisha Paul
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Blake updated Friends That Break Your Heart album cut “Funeral” with a feature from U.K. rapper Slowthai and a very morose music video. The duo play into the melancholy of the song’s metaphoric theme of attending your own wake — while begging to not be forgotten — with black-and-white aerial footage of a funeral procession.

