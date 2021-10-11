CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Blake Lively’s Go-To Nail Polish Colors Are As Varied As Her Wardrobe

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Lively is one of those people who can — and will — wear anything. And she does so with ease, often rocking full-on suiting one day and a glamorous ball gown the next, while somehow managing to make it all appear completely effortless. So it's no surprise that the Blake Lively’s nail colors follow suit, frequently transitioning from bright shades like lime green to classics like burgundy, and proving that the style chameleon's ability to experiment translates directly to her beauty looks, too.

