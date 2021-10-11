5 Questions: Kansas soccer's Shira Elinav reflects on competing for Israel’s national team, more

LAWRENCE — As Kansas soccer wrapped up its non-conference schedule earlier this fall, one of its athletes was away from the program competing for the Israeli national team. Shira Elinav, a sophomore this season for Kansas, joined Israel for its World Cup qualifier match in September against Portugal. It brought the total number of matches she’s played for Israel to seven in non-friendly competitions. And it continues a run of her competing at the international level that dates back to her playing for the youth national team when she was younger.