Succession season 3: Brian Cox on potential season 4 future

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that the Succession season 3 premiere is poised to arrive on HBO this coming Sunday … so what’s coming beyond that? Is there a chance at a season 4 down the road?. It goes without saying that we’d love for there to be more of the show at some point. Unfortunately, there’s just no guarantee of that happening. HBO shows have a tendency to go out on a high note, and the network is not altogether obsessed with dragging things out over a long period of time.

