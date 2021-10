Even though they are 0-4 to start the season, the Montana State University-Northern football team has made strides the past few weeks. Last week, they nearly won their first Frontier Conference game in several years but the Lights gave up a go-ahead touchdown to Rocky Mountain College in the final minutes. As the Lights host Montana Tech University this Saturday at Tilleman Field, MSU-N head coach Andrew Rolin knows his team will need to play their best to push through for a win against the Orediggers.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO