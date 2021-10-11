CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Beach Fossil and Wild Nothing Put on a Wonderful Spectacle at Thalia Hall

By Andrew Lagunas
Cover picture for the articleFollowing the 10-year anniversary of both Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing’s debut albums Beach Fossils & Gemini, they announced a heaping tour together that naturally got music fans exhilarated. Of course like every other tour in 2020, it got postponed, however it was certainly worth the wait. The two indie rock staples stopped by Thalia Hall for two captivating nights last week, along with singer songwriter Hannah Jadagu.

