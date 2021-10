Exactly 19 months after Tom Hanks got it, I got it. Put another way: Exactly five months after I declared the coronavirus pandemic over , I finally got the coronavirus. I woke up Tuesday morning with a fever, a headache, and a runny nose. So, I went to the testing facility I had visited three times since the beginning of the year — I worried that covering the Jan. 6 riots might have exposed me, my wife and I visited Jamaica for our anniversary, and again in April because we were exposed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO