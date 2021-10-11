CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surging crude oil prices point to higher provides at the pump

Andover Townsman
 3 days ago

The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents on the week to reach $3.27, while the average price in West Virginia climbed just 3 cents on the week, landing at $3.13, while the average gas price in Beckley remained steady at $3.13. Monday’s national average is...

www.register-herald.com

OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
MarketWatch

Why consumers will be paying a lot more for natural gas this winter

Natural-gas prices are on track to score their largest yearly gain in more than two decades, raising the likelihood of high winter-heating bills, after volatile action so far this month that’s seen prices for the fossil fuel climb to the highest level in almost 13 years, then drop back to their lowest in weeks.
cityindex.co.uk

Oil eases below $80, bull trend remains

Oil has surged over 7% so far this month, building on gains of almost 10% last month. WTI has rallied over 4% over the past 4 sessions hitting a 7 year high of 82.18 earlier this week. However, after 4 consecutive sessions of gains oil bulls are taking a breather and WTI has slipped below $80.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in natural-gas supplies below some market forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 81 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 8. That was a bit lower than the average increase of 89 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.369 trillion cubic feet, down 501 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 174 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas extended their early gains, trading up 33 cents, or 5.9%, at $5.92 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.809 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Wednesday left its forecast for growth in global oil demand next year unchanged, while trimming its projection for this year. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2022 demand to grow by 4.2 million barrels a day, unchanged from its September outlook, with global demand expected to average 100.8 million barrels a day, "supported by healthy economic momentum in the main consuming countries and better management of the COVID-19 pandemic." OPEC said it now sees 2021 demand growth of 5.8 million barrels a day, down from its previous projection...
newsy.com

Gas Prices Surge To 7-Year High

If you've had to fill up lately, we don't have to tell you gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 17 months. In fact, the national average price has hit a seven-year high. AAA says a gallon of unleaded gas averages $3.27 nationwide. That is up seven cents just last week.
