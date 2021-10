George Ryan has got a lot on his plate as General Manager for the Twilight Theater in Greensburg. He used to be a full-time chef, but the problem he is facing now is not a lack of food to cook, but rather a lack of cool to cool. The HVAC system at the theater is not working right and customers in the lobby and concessions area might find it a bit too warm at times because there is a leak forcing shut-downs in the air conditioning of those rooms. Ryan is in the middle of a massive community fund-raising campaign to get the issue fixed and he could use any and all funds possible from supporters.

GREENSBURG, KS