Quay Sarasota Developer Wins National Humanitarian Award

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenPointe Holdings, LLC—developer of Quay Sarasota—has announced that its president and CEO Ed Burr has received the 2021 Hearthstone Builder Humanitarian Award, which recognizes builders who have demonstrated a lifetime commitment to public service. Burr, the founder and board chair of the Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF), is this year’s Private Builder honoree. MBF received a $138,000 donation from the Hearthstone Foundation in Burr’s honor. Burr founded MBF in 1997 in honor of his late wife Monique Burr; the foundation is dedicated to providing children and adults with information and strategies to prevent abuse, bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, exploitation, and human trafficking.

