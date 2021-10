On Tuesday, the Collier County Board of Commissioners will take up the battle over whether or not a new food truck park can be built in Isles of Capri. The land intended for the construction is not zoned for a food truck park, and the park is not comparable to or compatible with a restaurant; because it is not a brick-and-mortar facility, it does not meet Collier County’s definition of a restaurant, even though Florida considers individual food trucks to be restaurants.

