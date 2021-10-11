CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville to Take Advantage of Midseason Bye Week

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It has been a rough two-week stretch for the Louisville foot program. Heading into their matchup at Wake Forest, the Cardinals were riding an early three-game win streak, and instability around the league presented a very real opportunity to get in the Atlantic Division's driver's seat.

Two weeks later, all the momentum that Louisville had built came to a screeching halt.

A myriad of missed opportunities saw that win streak snapped against the Demon Deacons, then that was followed up by a complete fourth quarter meltdown at home against Virginia.

Louisville could have, conceivably, reached the halfway point of the season sitting pretty in the division race at 5-1. Instead, they had their hearts ripped out in back-to-back losses in the final minute, and now sit at .500 for the year.

"These games are crazy, coming down to the end like they are," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "You have to find a way to make one more play, and that's what it was tonight. It’s very similar to last week.

“We just have to get better. We got to continue to grow as a football team and find ways to make one more one or two more plays."

There were already several questions surrounding the program heading into the season. Many of them have been answered, but a multitude of others have emerged in their place - ones that range from all the way from situational coaching ability, to a perceived lack of killer instinct, and others.

Following the loss to the Cavaliers, Louisville now heads into their bye week. On one hand, that gives players, coaches and fans an extra week of time to stew over a loss that left an atrocious taste in their mouths.

On the other, that gives them an extra week of time to rebound and attempt to right the ship. So what can the Cardinals do to accomplish that?

First, it starts with getting players healthy. Louisville has already lost inside linebacker Monty Montgomery and wide receiver Braden Smith for the season due to injuries, but several others are banged up as well.

Defensive end Ashton Gillotte, Louisville's second-best pass rusher, was limited against Virginia. Starting right tackle Renato Brown was eligible, but did not play. Tight end Marshon Ford suffered a lower body injury prior to halftime, and did not return until well into the second half.

Satterfield noted that several other players were 'dinged up', and that the bye would give the team as whole some extra time to get healthy.

But, getting the overall team health back up is not the lone goal on their bye week agenda. Since they do not have an opponent to game plan for this week, they will be using that time to take a look at their body of work up to that point, and determining the best course of action moving forward.

"We're doing some good things, we got to build off of those good things and eliminate the things we're not doing well," he said. "We have Boston College coming in here in two weeks. We know we're going to get everything they have, the best shot out of those guys and we got to figure out a way to play better and to make those plays.”

If Louisville has any hope to still reach a bowl, with teams like NC State, Clemson and Kentucky still on the docket, there is a lot that needs to be addressed.

Situational offensive play calling has been suspect at times despite the overall offense putting up solid numbers, the defense is among one of the worst in the ACC, and players and coaches alike are struggling with complacency - resulting in an inability to put teams away.

The Cardinals' goal of reaching the ACC Championship might be a long-shot, but they can still have some semblance of a successful season down the stretch. It all starts with this week.

(Photo of Louisville Players - Cindy Rice Shelton)

LouisvilleReport

Three Keys to Louisville's Second Half Rebound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has reached the halfway point of their 2021 season, and it's safe to say it has been a roller coaster year up to this point. After getting blown out against Ole Miss in Atlanta, Ga. to open the season, the Cardinals then fired off a three-game win streak against Eastern Kentucky, UCF and Florida State. That was then followed up with a two-game slide heading into their midseason bye week, dropping heartbreakers to both Wake Forest and Virginia.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Is Bowl Eligibility Still Attainable for Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Under normal circumstances, many fans would usually take the position the Louisville football program finds them in. Heading into the season, the Cardinals were viewed as a team where bowl eligibility was the absolute minimum, with the potential to exceed expectations and go 7-5 or even 8-4 to end the regular season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Samuell Williamson Loving New Louisville Offensive System

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the biggest knocks against the Louisville men's basketball program last season were both the inconsistencies they had on the offensive end of the court, and the pace at which they ran their offense to begin with. According to KenPom, the Cardinals' tempo ranked 300th in all of D1, accompanied by an effective field goal percentage of just 47.8 percent.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Virginia 34, Louisville 33

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead, Louisville surrendered a 21-3 fourth quarter run to Virginia, falling 34-33 to the Cavaliers. The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:. Team Notes:. Louisville's all-time series against Virginia is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Collapses vs. Virginia, Fall in ACC Home Opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If Louisville had a bad taste in their mouthes after the loss at Wake Forest, that taste was exasperated against Virginia. Returning to Cardinal Stadium for a matchup with the Cavaliers in their ACC home opener, the Cardinals saw a 17-point lead go up in flames, as they fell 34-33 Saturday in front of 40,320.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Virginia @ Louisville | Game 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a controversial loss at Wake Forest, the Louisville football program is returning to Cardinal Stadium for their ACC home opener against Virginia. Despite their own mistakes and some questionable officiating, Louisville (3-2, 1-2 ACC) was able to rally back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, only to fall 37-34 in the final minute thanks to a game-winning field goal by the Demon Deacons. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had 378 yards and four touchdowns, while running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley combined for 145 rushing yards.
VIRGINIA STATE
LouisvilleReport

How Does Mike James' Injury Impact Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the 2021-22 season even had a chance to tip-off, the Louisville men's basketball program has already suffered a setback. Guard/forward Mike James, who is entering his first season of collegiate basketball, suffered a torn left Achilles during practice Wednesday. An MRI Thursday later confirmed the injury, and he is set to undergo surgery at Norton Hospital Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week Five

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Five of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
NFL
LouisvilleReport

Pass-Happy Virginia Offense Awaiting Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It has been a rough go to start the season for defensive side of the ball for the Louisville football program. A season removed from being a top-five statistical defense in the ACC, the Cardinals have seen a significant dip in defensive production. Their 245.5 passing yards and 418.2 total yards allowed per game both rank in the bottom three in the league, with the 26.0 points per game surrendered coming in at ninth in the conference.
VIRGINIA STATE
LouisvilleReport

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:. - Rankings:. - Offensive Statistics:. VirginiaLouisville. Total Offense. 7th (526.6) 36th (441.8)
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Bryan Brown Assigns Harsh Grade to Louisville Defense Following Wake Forest Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville defense did not exactly have a stellar outing in their most recent game against Wake Forest. With control of the Atlantic Division, and a three-game win streak on the line, the Cardinals struggled to contain the Demon Deacons attack. The front seven rarely was able to get in the backfield, and the secondary had several instances where they seemed lost.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville's Roosevelt Wheeler Rebounding Well Following Achilles Injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before even setting foot on the campus of the University of Louisville, true freshman Roosevelt Wheeler already had a pretty significant injury history. Around this time last year, before the start of his senior season at John Marshall High School in Richmond Va., the 6-foot-10 center suffered an Achilles injury and would be forced to miss the year. The season had already been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was still a significant setback nonetheless.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Preparing for Versatile Virginia Defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the last few games, the Louisville offense has started to find their stride. After averaging just 27.0 points and 398.0 yards per game against Ole Miss and Eastern Kentucky, the Cardinals have increased both marks up to 35.7 and 472.7 against UCF, Florida State and Wake Forest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville G/F Mike James Out for 2021-22 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- University of Louisville freshman guard/forward Mike James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg in practice on Wednesday and will miss the 2021-22 basketball season. A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test conducted at Norton Hospital this morning confirmed the injury. He will have surgery on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
408
Followers
687
Post
40K+
Views
