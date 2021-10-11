CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United Nations

‘Last-chance saloon’: Prince Charles urges Scott Morrison to attend Cop26 climate summit

By Guardian staff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qie1c_0cO6fDbC00
Prince Charles has warned Australian prime minister Scott Morrison (right) and other world leaders that it is vital to attend the Glasgow climate change conference, saying ‘if we don’t really take the decisions that are vital now, it’s going to be almost impossible to catch up’. Composite: AP/AAP

Prince Charles has urged the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, to attend this month’s critical Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, saying it could be the world’s last chance to take action.

In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC, the Prince of Wales was asked about Australia and Morrison as he discussed the climate crisis and the 2021 UN climate change conference, which begins at the end of the month.

Related: Guardian Essential poll: most Australians want Morrison to set a higher emissions reduction target

The Prince warned of a “catastrophic” impact to the planet if more ambitious action was not taken on the climate, adding he was worried world leaders would “just talk” when they meet in Glasgow for Cop26.

When the BBC interviewer told the Prince of Wales that Morrison had not officially confirmed his attendance, Australia’s future monarch said he was aware he would be accused of meddling, but action was needed immediately.

“You gently try to suggest there may be other ways of doing things, in my case. Otherwise, you lot accuse me of interfering and meddling, don’t you?” the Prince said.

When asked why it was important a world leader like Morrison attend, he said: “Well, that’s what I’m trying to say all the time, and the point being that this is a last-chance saloon, literally.

Related: UK will be ‘very disappointed’ if Scott Morrison not at Cop26 climate talks

“Because if we don’t really take the decisions that are vital now, it’s going to be almost impossible to catch up.”

The Prince of Wales urged world leaders to look towards unlocking trillions of dollars in private sector investment when they meet in Glasgow.

To do nothing, he said, would be a disaster. “It’ll be catastrophic,” he said.

“It is already beginning to be catastrophic, because nothing in nature can survive the stress that is created by these extremes of weather.”

The Prince of Wales said he understands why campaigners from organisations such as Extinction Rebellion take to the streets to demand action on the climate crisis, but called for “more constructive rather than destructive” methods.

“But it isn’t helpful, I don’t think, to do it in a way that alienates people. So I totally understand the frustration, the difficulty is how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive,” he said.

Asked if the UK government was doing enough to combat the climate emergency, the Prince replied: “I couldn’t possibly comment.”

In the interview, Prince Charles argues that while governments can bring billions of dollars to the effort to address global heating, the private sector has the potential to mobilise trillions of dollars.

But he added that many business executives still do not give environmental issues the priority they deserve.

Related: Prince Charles says he ‘totally understands’ frustrations of climate protesters

He argued one of the keys to addressing the crisis was making environmentally friendly options cheaper for everyone.

“We still have fossil fuel subsidies, why?” he asked.

He said it was “crazy” there were still subsidies for what he calls “insane agro-industrial approaches to farming which are a disaster in many ways, cause huge damage and contribute enormously to emissions”.

He said there were similar “perverse” subsidies for the fishing industry, which he said caused “mammoth damage” through trawling.

Charles is due to attend a series of events at Cop26, alongside the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Road To COP26 Climate Summit Paved With Uncertainty

One month out from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonise their economies and chart humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming. But in the midst of a pandemic still raging in parts of the globe, and with countries already battered by climate-driven calamities pleading...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation UK

COP26: what’s the point of this year’s UN climate summit in Glasgow?

About 25,000 people are expected to travel to Glasgow this autumn for the annual meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This will be the 26th Conference of the Parties, also known as COP26, and all 197 states which are parties to the UNFCCC are supposed to be represented. As hosts of COP26, the UK has called for attendees to submit more ambitious emissions reductions targets for 2030 that will help the world reach net zero by mid-century, to raise contributions to climate adaptation and mitigation funds and to finalise the rules which would govern the implementation of the Paris climate agreement made in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Prince Charles
BBC

Prince Charles: I understand climate activists' anger

The Prince of Wales has told the BBC he understands why campaigners from organisations like Extinction Rebellion take to the streets to demand action on climate change. In the interview at his home in Balmoral, Prince Charles said action such as blocking roads "isn't helpful". But he said he totally...
ENVIRONMENT
Financial Times

The make-or-break issues facing the COP26 climate summit

FT environment correspondent Leslie Hook outlines the stumbling blocks that could spell success or disaster in Glasgow, including emissions targets, the phasing out of coal, and climate finance. Save to myFT. Transcript. You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player. The COP26 conference in Glasgow this November is going...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Vatican statement signals pope won't attend COP26 climate conference

VATICAN CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Vatican said on Friday its delegation to the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow will be headed by its secretary of state, meaning Pope Francis will not be going. Scotland's bishops had announced in July that the pope would, health permitting, attend...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Coming off the fence, Australian PM likely to attend climate summit – sources

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is likely to attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, officials said on Tuesday, after he was widely criticised for failing to commit earlier as his government faces pressure to take stronger action to reduce carbon emissions. Morrison drew criticism globally...
JOE BIDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Change#Aap#Australians
trust.org

Beyond coal: End to deforestation sought at COP26 climate summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - World leaders attending the COP26 U.N. climate summit should focus not only on abandoning fossil fuels but also on setting ambitious goals to end deforestation - and expand funding and rules to drive forest protection, environmentalists are urging. More than 100 world...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Vatican announces Pope Francis won't attend COP26 climate summit

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Vatican announced Friday that Pope Francis won't be leading a delegation to the COP26 climate summit in Scotland at the end of this month. Instead, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, will head the delegation. The pontiff would have been the first to attend a...
WORLD
BBC

Prince Charles urges Australian PM and other leaders to attend COP26

Prince Charles urges Australian PM and other leaders to attend COP26. World leaders are set to meet at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in three weeks' time, yet Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has still "not made any final decisions" on attending. In an interview with the BBC’s...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Australia
NBC Philadelphia

Putin Says He May Not Attend Climate Summit COP26 Over Covid Fears

Putin said that he would "still participate in the work of the COP26." The COP26 summit, which was originally due to take place 2020 but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, will see world leaders come together to discuss plans to tackle the climate crisis. Putin said that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cop26 dates: When is the UN climate conference in Glasgow taking place?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.The Queen, Boris Johnson, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and US president Joe Biden will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Who is attending Cop26?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and the Duchess of...
WORLD
BBC

COP26 summit: UK failing on climate diplomacy, says Ed Miliband

The UK has failed to build alliances internationally to persuade countries like China to cut carbon emissions, Ed Miliband has said. Labour's shadow energy secretary said the UK lacked a strategy to get high-polluting nations to pledge cuts at a UN summit it is hosting next month. And he said...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy