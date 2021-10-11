CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Industry Moves: Bread Charity Opens Studio for Underprivileged Kids in Nipsey Hussle's Middle School; Bing Crosby Estate Partners With Primary Wave

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBread Charity, a non-profit founded by Mustafa Sheikh (a.k.a. rapper Lil Mussie) with a mission to aid children living in poverty, has launched Bread Studios in Nipsey Hussle’s former middle school, Edwin Markham Middle School, in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The 1,000-foot studio features five free musical recording facilities aimed at assisting kids from low socio-economic areas, with musical instruments, vocal recording and production equipment for young people to use free of charge. Visit here to see photos of the studio and learn more about the program.

NewsTimes

How Rapper LB199X Builds a Wide-Angle View of Black Life in America

A native of Glenarden, Maryland, Terry Goodwin’s friends and family know him as either TJ or Lil Black, two names he takes after his biological father, who he describes as a “real one” and the type of dad that “any kid would want to have.” But since around 2014, more people have come to know him as LB199X, or LB1990s — the “X” standing in for an entire decade. The 29-year-old rapper was born in 1992, and has garnered comparisons to musicians like Kendrick Lamar and Joey BadA$$ for his deft perspective view on the world. In his music, LB199X constructs vivid and uncompromising vignettes of the Black experience, which is the reason some listeners have come to regard him as “a conscious rapper.” It’s a title LB199X doesn’t necessarily take on for himself. If anything, he says, he considers himself to be an “honest rapper.”
GLENARDEN, MD

