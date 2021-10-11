CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B. Scott Launches BET's Historic 'Twenties' After-Show in Emotional First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety has a first look at “Twenties After-Show With B. Scott,” a new companion series attached to BET’s original series “Twenties” from Lena Waithe. Announced in March, the show elevates media personality B. Scott as the first out, trans non-binary host and executive producer in the network’s history. Following each episode of the second season of “Twenties,” B. Scott will sit with cast and creatives to unpack the narrative, steeped in the queer Black experience.

tvinsider.com

The CW Introduces New ‘Waltons’ in ‘Homecoming’ First Look (PHOTO)

Here’s a welcome holiday treat: The Waltons’ Homecoming, a warm remake of the 1971 film that led to TV’s beloved Waltons series. The cast is new — clockwise from top left: Bellamy Young (Olivia), Christian Finlayson (Jason), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Logan Shroyer (John Boy), Ben Lawson (John Sr.), Tatum Sue Matthews (Erin), Callaway Corrick (Elizabeth), Samuel Goergon (Jim Bob) — but the film again portrays the clan awaiting John’s belated arrival.
TV SERIES
GreenwichTime

'Decades That Defined Us' Documentary Series Launches at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

A three-part documentary series exploring the turbulent decades spanning the 1960s to the 1980s is launching at Mipcom. “Decades That Defined Us,” produced by Argonon-backed label Like A Shot Entertainment, is being introduced to global buyers descending on Cannes next week for annual TV market Mipcom. The show looks at the 30-year period through archive footage and recorded testimony.
TV SERIES
Variety

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on His Historic Rap Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has conquered the box office, the wrestling ring, TV ratings and tequila sales — now, is he about to dominate the charts? In a history-making career move, Johnson is making his rap debut, featured on Tech N9ne’s new single, “Face Off.” Speaking to Variety in an exclusive interview, Johnson says, “I love music. Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that.” “Face Off,” the new single on Tech N9ne’s new album, “ASIN9NE” from Strange Music, also features Joey Cool and King Iso. The track marks a collaboration between the most successful independent...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Gets November Launch, First-Look Photos (TV News Roundup)

The second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining will stream Nov. 24. In the second season, Bayside High is back in session, despite the Season 1 finale teasing the emergence of COVID-19 in the world of the show. Now, the students are getting ready to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, with Mac (Mitchell Hoog) seeing it as a way to finally get out of his father Zack’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow. Meanwhile, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) finds herself paying more attention to her love life than she wants to; Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) in...
TV SERIES
Vibe

‘Real Queens Of Hip-Hop’ One-Hour Special To Air On ABC

The many women in Hip-Hop who have helped shape the culture into the worldwide phenomenon it is today are being celebrated in an ABC News Special titled Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed The Game, set to air next Monday (Oct. 18) at 10 p.m ET on ABC. Narrated by Salt of legendary rap group Salt-N-Pepa, the one-hour program will include an original spoken word performance by rap icon MC Lyte and be scored by hit-making producer WondaGurl. Documenting the role of women in the birth and growth of Hip-Hop, Real Queens of Hip-Hop will include interviews with pioneers...
TV & VIDEOS
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Trailer: BET’s ‘Twenties’ Season 2

Fans who couldn’t get enough of Hattie, Marie, Nia, Ida B, Tristan, and the gang of BET’s breakout series, ‘Twenties,’ can get ready to get their season 2 fix. Created by Lena Waithe, the semi-autobiographical dramedy – which stars Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Sophina Brown, Jevon McFerrin, and more – tells the story of a ‘queer black girl’ who’s trying to navigate the hardships of life while also chasing her dreams of becoming a major screenwriter.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Backer Among Producers Of Justin Chon’s Under-The-Radar Music Drama ‘Jamojaya’ Starring Rapper Rich Brian In Movie Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Details are emerging about Justin Chon’s (Blue Bayou) under-the-radar music drama Jamojaya, starring rapper Rich Brian. Recently wrapped in Hawaii, the film’s producing team includes Peter Luo (Crazy Rich Asians) and former Columbia/TriStar head Chris Lee. Chon wrote, directed, and produced the English-language feature, which sees rising Indonesian rapper Brian make his acting debut. Chon, whose Blue Bayou recently debuted at Cannes, has previously said the project is a “break-up story” of a father and son. The film charts the fallout after the son, whose career as a rapper is about to take off, hires a U.S manager and label to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dear…’ Showrunner Donny Jackson Inks First-Look With RJ Cutler’s This Machine (Exclusive)

Emmy-winning nonfiction producer Donny Jackson has inked a first-look deal with This Machine, the banner from documentary director R.J. Cutler. The duo has frequently worked together in the past and is currently in production on the upcoming season of Apple TV+ series Dear…, on which Jackson serves as the showrunner. Their previous credits include the Sundance Award-winning The September Issue.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Launches NFT Digital Collectibles Platform

Fans of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” will soon be able to buy limited-edition digital collectibles of the gigantic, disturbing Baby character along with masks from characters that have appeared in all six seasons of the show. On Wednesday, Fox Entertainment and its Blockchain Creative Labs launched The MaskVerse (maskverse.com), an NFT marketplace and community for the hit singing competition series. It’s the latest bid by an entertainment company to catch the hype wave for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), which verify ownership of unique pieces of digital content using distributed blockchain tech. Also Wednesday, ViacomCBS set a spring 2022 launch for its own NFT platform, joining...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

David Fincher Announces Surprise Netflix Documentary Film Series ‘Voir’

David Fincher is partnering with Netflix on “Voir,” a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema. Netflix, or at least, the Twitter account dedicated to its movies, had film fans buzzing on Tuesday after tweeting: “Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher…” Alas, that “something special” is not a third season of “Mindhunter” or a sequel to “Mank,” the director’s Oscar-nominated Netflix drama about the screenwriter of “Citizen Kane.” Fincher, who is executive producing “Voir” with “The Empty Man” director David Prior, has disclosed very little about the upcoming project. Writer Drew McWeeny, who is working on the project, wrote...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special

Dave Chappelle received support from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the comedian was accused of transphobia following his latest special The Closer. Variety reported the executive sent a memo to Netflix staff on Oct. 8, defending Chappelle as the controversy spurs on. “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him,” said Sarandos. “His last special ‘Sticks & Stones’ also controversial, is our most-watched, stickiest, and most award-winning stand-up special to date.” The executive continued, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom—even though this means there will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Scott Kushner & Michael Simon Launch F Street Productions; Set Original Podcasts ‘Unsung’ & ‘The Occult Unveiled’

EXCLUSIVE: Media veterans Michael A. Simon and Scott Kushner have teamed to launch F Street Productions, a company dedicated to developing and producing original, cross-platform scripted entertainment. Based in New York and Los Angeles, the company will focus on content that lives at the intersection of storytelling and lifestyle. F Street is kicking things off with two original podcasts, episodic series Unsung and The Occult Unveiled, that are currently in post-production. Premiere dates will be announced soon. Additional original cross-platform content is expected to be announced shortly. Unsung is inspired by the real-life exploits of musician and rock legend Kasim Sulton. In...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Jack Ryan Renewed, Wendy Williams Guest Hosts and More

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan doesn’t have a Season 3 premiere date yet, but he’s already planning his next mission: Amazon Prime has renewed the John Krasinski-starring thriller for Season 4, our sister site Variety reports. Additionally, Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico) has boarded the series in an undisclosed role. In the third season — which recently wrapped production — “Jack is on the run and in a race against time,” per Variety. “He is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES

