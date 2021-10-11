CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch OLED review | The definitive handheld experience

By Jaimie Ditchfield
Cover picture for the articleI purchased Nintendo Switch along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on launch day in 2017. For four years now, Switch has proven to be one of Nintendo’s strongest consoles, offering a wide array of great games. Some have been hankering for an upgrade though, especially after being spurred on by reports of a so-called “Switch Pro,” so when Nintendo revealed the Nintendo Switch OLED model instead, it solicited mixed reactions. However, even though the OLED model may not be what some wanted, it remains an excellent purchase for those who enjoy the portability of Nintendo Switch.

