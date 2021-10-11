Bears' Justin Fields underwent tests on hyperextended knee and 'should be good to go'

Justin Fields’ toughness has never been in question, and he showed exactly why in the Bears’ 20-9 win over the Raiders.

When Fields hyperextended his knee in the second quarter, Bears fans feared the worst. But three plays later, Fields was back in the game and played most of Sunday’s game with a hyperextended left knee.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Fields underwent tests on his left knee, and the results were good. Pelissero said “he should be good to go” for Sunday’s matchup against the divisional rival Packers.

“His toughness was great, it was awesome,” head coach Matt Nagy said after Sunday’s game. “So that’s all. That’s the No. 1 thing I’m taking out of this, is his toughness.”

Fields exited the game in the middle of a second-quarter drive, where Andy Dalton relieved him. But Fields was back three plays later, and he led the team down the field to score their second touchdown of the game, a 4-yard score by running back Damien Williams.

“I knew I hyperextended it,” Fields said. “I was just trying to see if I could get up and I was just able to walk off the field and then after a while I could start feeling my strength getting back, so I was just trying to see how stable it was and seeing if I could run on it.”

Before hyperextending his left knee, Fields took a shot to the ribs that knocked the wind out of him. He was being looked at by the coaching staff on the sideline, but he returned to the field on the ensuing drive.

As Chicago prepares for its first meeting of the season against Green Bay, they’ll have their prized rookie quarterback ready to go in his first meeting in this storied rivalry.