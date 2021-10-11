CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Future, We'll Use Glowing Plants as Lamps

By Caroline Delbert
Popular Mechanics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive "diverse plant species" received a major glow-up in new research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Nanoparticles injected under the plants' skin can cause them to glow. After charging with light, the plants can glow and recharge indefinitely.

