Elgin, IL

Treasure hunter makes find in Elgin: 'This is by far a record'

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Ever wondered what’s at the bottom of a river?

A 20-year-old North Carolina man has been traveling the country with a powerful magnet, and now he can tell you what was on the bottom of the Fox River in Elgin.

Three guns. At least three guns.

That’s what Bryce Nachtwey pulled off the bottom of the river in Elgin, within a span of about 40 minutes a few weeks ago.

“We got a little revolver, a big revolver and this little like pea-shooter type thing here.  This is by far a record.”

Nachtwey posts his finds on YouTube - and turns the guns into police, who reportedly weren’t able to get any information off the Elgin firearms.

He fishes with a very powerful magnet.

“There is no other feeling than just having that magnet just smack to something.  You can feel it right through the rope,” he said.

“And it just starts coming up. Cause your heart is racing. You have no idea It could literally be anything under the sun.”

Nachtwey says he’s found construction equipment, a Harley-Davidson and once, four pounds of jewelry.

WBBM News Radio

Anonymous email notes ‘fear’ residents have of Elgin police

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An anonymous email showed a "fear" that Elgin residents have of police, according to an 18-member volunteer task force. The anonymous email from an Elgin resident who described herself only as a 45-year-old professional Black woman has caused concern among the city's Task Force on Policing and led to an officer's social media comments to be reviewed by Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley.
ELGIN, IL
5 shot, 1 fatally in Wicker Park drive-by

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- One person was killed, and four others wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side. Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
