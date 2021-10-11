Treasure hunter makes find in Elgin: 'This is by far a record'

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Ever wondered what’s at the bottom of a river?

A 20-year-old North Carolina man has been traveling the country with a powerful magnet, and now he can tell you what was on the bottom of the Fox River in Elgin.

Three guns. At least three guns.

That’s what Bryce Nachtwey pulled off the bottom of the river in Elgin, within a span of about 40 minutes a few weeks ago.

“We got a little revolver, a big revolver and this little like pea-shooter type thing here. This is by far a record.”

Nachtwey posts his finds on YouTube - and turns the guns into police, who reportedly weren’t able to get any information off the Elgin firearms.

He fishes with a very powerful magnet.

“There is no other feeling than just having that magnet just smack to something. You can feel it right through the rope,” he said.

“And it just starts coming up. Cause your heart is racing. You have no idea It could literally be anything under the sun.”

Nachtwey says he’s found construction equipment, a Harley-Davidson and once, four pounds of jewelry.