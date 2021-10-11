CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How To Not Let Traveling With Food Allergies Ruin Your Vibe

By Ciara Turner-Ewert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are a few tips to allow you to have an enjoyable experience when traveling with food allergies, all while playing it safe. We all experience the exhilarating sensation and excitement of an upcoming trip. However, when you have food allergies, it can put a damper on the fun to come. Traveling and dining out can be feel more daunting than enticing, as there’s a lot of due diligence, caution and extra planning required when doing it with food allergies. In fact, the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America reports that about 32 million Americans have food allergies with these eight common foods at the top of the list: wheat, milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, shellfish and fish.

