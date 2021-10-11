CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

George Clooney Knows What He Wants

By Kenzie Bryant
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery once in a while, one must ask, “What am I doing here? What’s the point?” It can hit completely out of the blue, like on a nice fall day, when you’ve resolved to get your life together because fall seems like a good time to do that. Sometimes it happens despite or because you’re at, say, a Dave & Buster’s. What am I doing here? What’s the point? Still other times, it happens in quiet moments when you’re, I don’t know, peeling potatoes. This is why it’s always good to listen to podcasts while you peel potatoes, so those kinds of questions can’t intrude.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Carolyn Bessette Kennedy
Person
Walter Wanger
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#British Royal Family#The Tender Bar
femalefirst.co.uk

George Clooney is philosophical about ageing

George Clooney accepts his career has now moved into a different phase. George Clooney feels philosophical about growing old. The Hollywood star turned 60 in May and George accepts his career has moved into a new phase over recent years. He explained: "The only thing you can do that's dumb...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Amal Clooney Reveals How She, Husband George Clooney Balance Their Careers, Family

George Clooney's wife Amal has revealed how she and her husband are able to balance their careers and their personal lives. Amal joined Clooney on the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie "The Tender Bar" in Los Angeles Sunday. Clooney directed the drama, which stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

George Clooney Comes to Amal Clooney’s Rescue on the Red Carpet

George and Amal Clooney looked like Old Hollywood perfection at the U.K. premiere of The Tender Bar. The pair made a rare red-carpet appearance together at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival where Amal simply stunned in a white sequin-embellished strapless gown and a coordinating feather boa designed by 16Arlington. The human rights attorney wore her hair in her signature flowing waves, with bold brows and a red lip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
d1softballnews.com

George Clooney explains why he will never star with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck And George Clooney they are two of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, yet, strange but true, they have never shared the big screen as actors. Sunday, October 3, on the red carpet of the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles at the premiere of The Tender Bar (new film directed by Clooney and starring Affleck), the two stars had the opportunity to talk about their relationship, both work and friendship:
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

George Clooney Says His Twins Are Bilingual, but He and Amal Are Not: 'That's a Flaw in Our Logic'

"They speak fluent Italian," George Clooney said of his 4-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. George and Amal Clooney have quite the conundrum on their hands!. The 60-year-old actor recently shared a few of his 4-year-old twins' latest milestones while speaking with E! News' Daily Pop on Sunday at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar, which he directed.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Amal Clooney Wore a Sequined Strapless Gown in Rare Red-Carpet Appearance With George

Amal Clooney and husband George Clooney made a rare red-carpet appearance together October 10 at the London Film Festival. The couple, who married in 2014 and welcomed fraternal twins in 2017, attended the premiere of The Tender Bar, the latest film George directed, which stars Ben Affleck. Amal Clooney is always stunning us with her looks, from workwear to the red carpet, and she went all out for this event.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Tom Cruise Goes to Baseball Game, and the Internet Can’t Handle It

Tom Cruise did something totally normal on Saturday night: He attended a baseball game. But when photos of him emerged online, social media went berserk. “It looks like a deep fake,” many, many people said, apparently unsure if it was really Cruise in the pictures or only a digital approximation. Perez Hilton made a crack about Cruise channeling late comedian Norm Macdonald. Others on Twitter were flabbergasted that Cruise would want to attend a game in the first place. (“Tom Cruise is at the game ... for some reason.”) Based on these reactions, it appears that, of all our beloved Hollywood A-listers, we may know Cruise the least.
MLB
femalefirst.co.uk

Ben Affleck hails George Clooney 'the best' director he's worked with

Ben Affleck thinks George Clooney is "the best" director he's ever worked with and he now wants to co-star with him in a movie. Ben Affleck has praised George Clooney as "the best" director he's ever worked with. The 49-year-old actor can next be seen in 'The Tender Bar' and...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Brad Pitt and George Clooney thriller going to Apple

George Clooney and Brad Pitt's new film has been bought by Apple Original Films following a bidding war. George Clooney and Brad Pitt's new film has been bought by Apple Original Films. The currently-untitled thriller - which will be written and directed by 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts - was...
CELEBRITIES
NWI.com

Ben Affleck and George Clooney talk Batman

Ben Affleck and George Clooney have both portrayed the legendary hero Batman on the big screen. The two have just worked together on the new movie ‘The Tender Bar’, starring Ben and directed by George, and at a recent screening of the film, both stars spoke about their experiences as the Caped Crusader.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’: Film Review | BFI London 2021

There are no big, aha moments in The Tender Bar. Episodic and intimately scaled, the coming-of-age story takes George Clooney as far from high concept as he’s gone as a director. His eighth feature is also the warmest movie he’s made, the polar opposite of his previous outing, the sci-fi saga The Midnight Sky, which was spun from stark set pieces and an icy palette. In its focus on a working-class neighborhood in the Long Island town of Manhasset, the new film favors ’70s earth tones, the more faded and smoke-stained the better, and it’s alive with messy, loving clashes...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

George Clooney Brilliantly Breaks Down Why He Won't Run For Office

George Clooney says politics aren’t in his future ― and he’s got a totally relatable reason why. (Watch the video below.) While fellow Hollywood leading men Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Matthew McConaughey have flirted with the idea of running for office, Clooney was asked by BBC talk show host Andrew Marr if he was thinking about it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy