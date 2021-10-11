Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Fatal Shooting in Conroe

CONROE, TX -- On October 10, 2021, at about 10:30 pm, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a family violence call in the 11000 block of Heritage Ranch Road in Conroe, Texas. While the Deputies were en route, the female caller advised a 911 Operator she had shot her husband during an assault. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the female, who stated she and her husband were separated, but he still had access to the residence. She told Deputies her estranged husband came into the residence, and during the ensuing argument, threatened her, and then assaulted her. At some point during the altercation a handgun was introduced by the female, at which time she fired multiple shots, fatally striking her husband.