Viral hitmaker Yung Baby Tate was bombarded with hateful comments about her body after a few pictures surfaced from her performance at Afro Punk in Atlanta last month. The star hit the stage in a matching leopard suit ensemble that exposed all of her curvaceous assets, but social media watchdogs weren’t too happy with the “I Am” singer for showing off her body. One person even advised Yung Baby Tate to “lose 10 pounds” and called her out for being “out of shape,” according to REVOLT.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO