Story by Beaver County Radio News/Program Director Frank Sparks. (Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer’s office needs the publics assistance in locating the next of kin for a 81-year-old Katherine L. Yoho who was born October 17, 1939. Gabauer stated in a Facebook post on his offices page that Yoho lived in New Brighton and that his office has extinguished all of the resources using all of the online listings. The post also stated that they know there are MANY Yohos in the area and they are hoping someone can help them so that they may give her a proper burial.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO