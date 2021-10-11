Take Care of Texas seeks student entries for video contest
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is once again looking to see how the state’s students Take Care of Texas through its annual Take Care of Texas Video Contest. The contest is open to public, private, or home-schooled students throughout Texas in grades six through twelve. The competition encourages students to learn about protecting the environment and come up with creative ways to share this knowledge.smcorridornews.com
Comments / 0