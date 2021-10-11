The Caswell County Candy Trail will be held Friday, October 29, 3-5 p.m. in Yanceyville. The following businesses will be handing out candy to youngsters who are trick or treating. These businesses are participating: Compassion Health Care, Bucks n Bass, KB Hamlett Insurance, North Village Pharmacy, Guilford Mills, American National Bank, Caswell Messenger, Building Inspections/Planning/Environmental Health, Caswell Chamber of Commerce, Caswell Mercantile, CoSquare, Scott and Watlington, P.A., Whiskers Stitching, Caswell County 4-H/Cooperative Extension, Historic Courthouse, Fidelity Bank, Richmond-Miles History Museum, Evelyn’s Take Out, George B. Daniel Law Office, Gunn Memorial Public Library, Town of Yanceyville, Register of Deeds, Tax Office, Section 8 Housing, Department of Social Services, Health Department, EMS, Parks and Recreation, Sheriff’s Office, State Employees Credit Union, Caswell County Partnership for Children, and Caswell Senior Center. No purses or electronic devices allowed in the courthouse.